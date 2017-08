BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are looking for help finding a missing 43-year-old woman.

Rita Hollis is 5’7″, 170 lbs., and has short black hair.

Due to being paralyzed on one side of her body, she walks with a limp.

Rita was last seen at an address on Longnecker St.

At the time, she was wearing a yellow dress with flowers and white and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information on where she is or where she’s been should call 911.