Buffalo VA: Instruments used in over 500 colonoscopies at VA may not have been properly sanitized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Instruments used in over 500 colonoscopies at the Buffalo VA Hospital may not have been properly sanitized, the VA confirmed Wednesday.

The Buffalo VA is notifying 526 veterans who had a colonoscopy at the facility.

“During a recent review of the disinfection process, it was noted that repetitive steps listed by the manufacturer’s instructions may not have been followed in some cases by an employee,” a press release from the VA said.

The employee was immediately let go from the position.

The VA is notifying the affected group of veterans and offering free screening.

“Notification does not mean veterans were infected and the risk of infection is very low,” the statement said. “In fact, evidenced based data of previous nationwide studies shows no transmission of infection occurring due to improper cleaning of medical scopes.”