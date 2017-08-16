Cheektowaga neighborhood to get help fixing flooding problem

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga neighborhood is finally getting some help to fix a flooding problem that has cost many of them thousands of dollars in damages over the years.

When the Kensington Expressway was built years ago, it cut through a lot of neighborhoods — on a raised roadbed, as much as 20 feet high. So when it rains, the runoff goes into ditches and culverts, but when it is a downpour, those culverts can be overwhelmed.

Cheektowaga folks in the Winston-Vegola neighborhood have been paying a heavy price living next to the Route 33 Expressway when there is a heavy rain.

The culvert under Vegola Avenue gets overwhelmed. The storm water backs up and floods basements, streets, and when their cars are flooded, they are totaled by their insurance carriers.

State Senator Tim Kennedy has secured a $100,000 state grant to replace that twin culvert with a bigger “box culvert” that will allow more water to flow into a drainage ditch.

“We used to flood on our street,” Vegola Ave. homeowner Patricia Kubiak said. “The man across the street used to take his canoe out and take the kids for rides, and the kids used to love it. He would go up to Genesee Street to pick up people that could not get down the street.”

Kennedy said “With this grant, it is going to transform the drainage system for this neighborhood specifically because that rainwater was running into the homes, running into the cars, in a big way in this neighborhood. With a revamped drainage system it will change that…and the other thing is, we are changing the alignment of the pipe to pipe the road crossing to eliminate some of the bends in the ditch. So that will also help with the hydraulics that flows in the ditch.”

Town officials expect to get started on the culvert replacement within the next month. No date has been set for completion.

The Winston-Vegola project is separate from Cheektowaga’s sewer improvements. Kennedy got $5 million from the state for that project last year, which is part of the regional cleanup of Scajaquada Creek.