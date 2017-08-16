~Sponsored Promotional Content~ The Community Action Organization is recruiting teachers for a myriad of different classrooms. They are looking for candidates with all levels of education, from a GED to Masters Degrees. Candidates will need to complete a full background check and drug screening but once complete are eligible for a full benefits package with the CAO!
