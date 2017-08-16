Community boosts reward for info leading to homicide arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- There’s a big reward for information that could help solve a January homicide. Buffalo Police and Crimestoppers have announced a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting on Cornwall Ave.

The shooting happened on Jan. 9 around 4pm. Police say Paul Byrd was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car when someone shot him multiple times. He died later that afternoon.

“We do have some strong leads in this case,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo. “We are developing these leads and the increased reward is a try and push this to a quicker conclusion.”

He said the community is putting up $5,000 of the reward, the remaining $2,500 is from BPD and Crimestoppers.

“There were certain members of the community, who wish to remain anonymous, that were affected by this homicide and wished to come together,” said Lt. Rinaldo. “They hope it brings some cooperation to people out there.”

He said they don’t believe this shooting was gang related.

Byrd is one of 31 victims of violence to die this year. BPD have cleared three of those cases and made an arrest Monday in a fourth case.

“It’s a combination of help from the public, help from the victim’s family, use of some physical evidence,” said Lt. Rinaldo. “In that particular case we had some good information to act on quickly, our detectives were able to do it and it ended in a successful arrest.”

According to BPD records, 44 victims died last year. Police solved 11 of those cases.

In 2015, there were 42 homicide deaths, nearly half of those cases are still not cleared.

“Homicide investigations are very complex, they require by far one of the highest levels of evidence and proof in a court of law,” said Lt. Rinaldo. “Witness cooperation, statements, being able to tie together certain pieces of physical evidence, location of suspects. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen all too often this summer with some of these gang related homicides, you’re dealing with a culture that doesn’t cooperate with the police.”

He said even the smallest tip about the circumstances before or after a homicide can help them solve a crime.

“We are not stumped as to who may have committed these crimes, where our difficulty lies is bring in all of the necessary elements to a court of law to prosecute someone for it,” he said.

The Crimestoppers tip line is 867-6161. The BPD confidential tip line is 847-2255.