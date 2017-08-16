Fugitive on Buffalo Police’s Ten Most Wanted list arrested at Toronto Airport

Christopher McCleary, 49, was arrested by the Toronto Fugitive Squad. He is wanted by Buffalo Police Department for weapons possession .

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fugitive who made Buffalo Police’s Ten Most Wanted list was arrested at an airport in Toronto Tuesday.

Christopher McCleary, 49, was arrested without incident by the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad at the Toronto Pearson International Airport as her was about to board a flight to Edmonton.

In Jan. 2013, McCleary and four were found inside a vehicle during a Buffalo Police traffic stop, with a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded revolver, and two loaded pistols inside of the vehicle. \

McCleary fleed after posting bail, and was on Buffalo Police’s Ten Most Wanted list.

Toronto Detective Sergeant Wayne Banks said that McCleary had appeared on his radar a few weeks ago when the U.S. Marshalls Service contacted his office. Banks added that they verified McCleary was in Toronto using security video.

Banks said he believes McCleary had no idea he was being followed.

McCleary was wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant for being criminally inadmissible to this country. He is also wanted in the United States for four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and bail jumping in the second degree.

He will be held in custody in Canada pending extradition to the United States.

