Hundreds turn out for prayer vigil at Buffalo church following deadly rally in Charlottesville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Durham Memorial AME Zion Church overflowed Wednesday night- with hundreds of people standing in solidarity outside- for a prayer vigil following the weekend;’s deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia.

The plan had been to hold a small prayer vigil, but the turnout was so large that not all attendees could fit into the church building on East Eagle Street.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other leaders turned up to honor Heather Heyer, who was killed when a vehicle drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, and two Charlottesville police officers who died during the rally.

Community members said that they were blown away by the diverse crowd.