Local family searches for answers in 25-year-old hit and run case

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Karen Freeland lost her husband, a musician and the father to her two daughters, almost 25 years ago in a hit and run.

“It’s like it really just happened. It’s always just like it happened, it doesn’t go away,” she told News 4.

30-year-old James ‘Jimbo’ Freeland was killed where the 290 and meets the 190 Aug. 22, 1992.

He was on his motorcycle at the time. The driver who struck him has never been found.

Freeland’s oldest daughter Lindsey was just 9-years-old at the time.

“I would remember the sound the door would make when my dad would get home from work,” Lindsey said.

It was a sound she’d listen for in the weeks after he father’s death, hoping it had all been a dream.

“He was extremely good looking, anyone would tell you that. He had piercing blue eyes and a great smile and he was very very funny,” said Karen of her late husband.

Lindsey has those same piercing blue eyes; she and her mother have been working to find justice for Jimbo for more than two decades.

“To have it put to rest, to know what happened that night, I guess not knowing what happened, having no closure. It would be the least we could ask for,” Lindsey said.

They’re restored his bike, one he loved to ride, Karen said; it’s a reminder of the man they loved, and the man they lost.

The fear of never finding closure, is always there.

“That’s a very true reality that I face every day but as long as I live, I can say that as long as I’m still breathing I can tell you one thing, I won’t give up trying,” Karen told News 4.

There have been a string of hit and runs in Erie County this summer, many of them fatal, and many of them unsolved.

Anyone with information on Jimbo’s death should contact the Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-877-8800.