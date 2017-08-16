Local Tennis Camp Renamed in Honor of Woman Killed in Hot Balloon Accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young Buffalo woman who was killed in a hot air balloon crash 3 years ago is being remembered. The very tennis camp where she worked was renamed in her honor in Tuesday.

It has been years since Natalie Lewis played tennis on these courts, but her family says they can still feel her presence.

“Her smile, her happiness, her uplifting spirit,” said Lewis’s father.

Lewis’s life was cut short after the hot air balloon she was riding in hit a power line and crashed in Virginia 3 years ago. Her mom Trish says her daughter touched so many lives.

“She was just that type of person that was very playful, yet was also very competitive,” said Trish Lewis, Natalie’s mom.

Lewis was competitive especially on the tennis courts at Delaware Park, where she worked every summer as a tennis instructor with the Police Athletic League.

Now the very tennis camp where Lewis taught is being renamed in her honor, called “Love to Serve.”

“She loved the kids, she loved instructing them,” said Trish Lewis.

“I play national tournaments, I play tennis almost every day now and Natalie was just a huge role in that,” said Arielle Nealy, who’s an assistant tennis coach.

When Lewis wasn’t giving tips, her family says she was serving up cake for the kids.

“Every opportunity is such an opportunity to show goodness and light,” said Trish.

Lewis’s family says they’re taking this opportunity to share Lewis’s legacy and show every child that serving up a little kindness can go a long way.

“It doesn’t matter what your platform is if it’s being a tennis instructor if its’ being a swimmer, whatever it is the amount of people you could influence by just being a good person,”

Many of the kids Lewis once taught are now tennis instructors. Lewis’s family also started ‘Natalie notes’ where they encourage people to write compliments to others, something they say Lewis was known to do.