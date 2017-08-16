Maine woman died of shock from naked intruder jumping into her bed

The Associated Press Published:

BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — The state medical examiner’s office says a 72-year-old Maine woman died from a heart attack after a naked trespasser jumped into bed with her during a home invasion.

The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2wPj9u9 ) obtained a medical examiner’s report saying Joyce Woods suffered from coronary artery disease and died of shock during the April home invasion.

Thirty-six-year-old Tara Shibles was indicted in May on manslaughter, aggravated criminal trespassing and assault charges. Her trial is tentatively set for December.

Efforts to reach Shibles on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Police say Woods called 911 early April 2 after Shibles climbed into bed with her and refused to let her turn on the light. Woods’ family members arrived before police and placed her in a car, where she died.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s