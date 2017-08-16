Man drives himself to hospital after getting stabbed in the neck

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is expected to survive after getting stabbed in the neck in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls police say they went to the 400 block of 9th St. around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. There, they found blood on the sidewalk, but no injured person.

Shortly after that, a man, who was profusely bleeding from the neck, arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police say he drove himself three blocks from 9th St.

The stabbing victim’s carotid artery had been punctured, and he lost a lot blood.

He was given blood on the way to ECMC, where he is in critical condition.

The victim had to undergo surgery, police say.

