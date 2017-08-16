Meet the Candidates: Betty Jean Grant

Betty Jean Grant has served as a Democratic Erie County Legislator since 2007. Grant currently represents the 2nd district, after previously serving the 7th district.

Grant was born and raised in Brighton, Tennessee, a rural town outside of Memphis.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Medaille College where she graduated magna Cum Laude in 1993.

Grant also earned a Master of Science degree in Special Education for Buffalo State College.

She worked as an educator and has also owned a delicatessen.

Grant began her political career by being elected to the Buffalo Common Council in 1999 representing the University District. She served two full terms.

In 2004, Betty Jean Grant was elected to the Buffalo Public School Board of Education, representing the Ferry District. She was elected to the Erie County Legislature in 2007 and was re-elected in 2009 and 2011. In 2012, she began serving as Chair of the Erie County Legislature after both her Democratic and Republican colleagues unanimously voted for her.

Grant ran for District 63 in the New York Senate where she lost to Tim Kennedy in the Democratic Primary in 2012.