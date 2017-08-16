Meet the Candidates: Byron Brown

Byron Brown is the 62nd Mayor of Buffalo and the city’s first African American mayor.

He previously served as a member of the New York State Senate and Buffalo Common Council.

Brown was born in Queens, New York and began his political career serving as an aide to local legislators in the Buffalo Common Council, Erie County Legislature and the New York State Assembly.

As Buffalo Mayor, Brown has been closely involved in the development of the three Seneca Nation casinos built in western New York since 2002.

He has been active on the state political front and is considered a close political ally of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

His plan to revitalize Buffalo by demolishing many of the city’s vacant buildings has drawn opposition from historic preservationists but he has been given praise for the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront

Byron Brown is married to the former Michelle Austin and they have a son, Byron III.

