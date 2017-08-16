Meet the Candidates: Mark Schroeder

Mark Schroeder currently serves as Comptroller for Buffalo.

He was raised in South Buffalo and attended Public School #72, St. Thomas Aquinas School and Bishop Timon High School. Schroeder earned an A.A.S. degress from Erie Community College in 1976 and a B.S. from Empire State College in 1982.

Schroeder served as a member of the New York State Assembly serving the City of Buffalo and portions of Lackawanna, West Seneca and Orchard Park.

In 2001, Schroeder ran for an open seat in the Erie County Legislature. As a County Legislator, he started the Greater South Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, which currently has more than 200 members and holds several community events every year. That same year, Schroeder founded the South Buffalo Education Center, which offers G.E.D. classes and computer and vocational training, helping more than 500 students receive their GEDs since 2002.

Mark Schroeder lives in south Buffalo with his wife, Kate, and their three children.