NYSDEC stops sale of Arctic fox in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NYSDEC stopped a Kenmore woman who was attempting to sell an eight-week-old Arctic fox pup through Craigslist earlier this month.

DEC Environmental Conservation Officer Mark Mazurkiewicz received a call Aug. 3 regarding the ad on Buffalo’s Craigslist page, advertising the fox pup being sold for $600 in Kenmore.

Mazurkiewicz contacted a permitted wildlife rehabiliation service that operates a sanctuary for foxes and they met with the Kenmore woman offering the fox for sale.

It is illegal to possess, barter, or offer for sale a wild animal as a pet in New York.

The fox pup was seized and taken to the permitted facility where it will be cared for pending a court disposition.

The woman posting the pup for sale had bought it in Michigan and brought it into New York. She was ticketed for offering a wild animal for sale as a pet, with the ticket returnable to Tonawanda Court.

The woman faces up to a $250 fine.

Mazurkiewicz also contacted a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent to follow up on the sale of the pup in Michigan and possible violations of the Lacey Act, which regulates the interstate sale and transportation of wildlife.