Researchers repairing tissue and organs with the touch of a chip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WIVB) — Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Engineering are revolutionizing regenerative medicine.

They are repairing tissue and organs with the touch of a chip.

The new, tiny technology is being referred to as TNT. Researchers claim it can generate any cell type for treatment within the patient’s own body.

Researchers studied mice and pigs and were able to reprogram skin cells to become vascular cells in badly injured legs that lacked blood flow.

They claim it can be used to repair injured tissue or restore function of aging tissue, including organs, blood vessels and nerve cells.

It takes less than a second. The nanochip device sends a small electrical charge into the body. They say the patient can’t feel it.

After the study, researchers determined converting skin cells into elements of any organ worked 98 percent of the time.

The medical center plans to start clinical trials in humans next year.