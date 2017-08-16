Researchers repairing tissue and organs with the touch of a chip

News 4 Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WIVB) — Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Engineering are revolutionizing regenerative medicine.

They are repairing tissue and organs with the touch of a chip.

The new, tiny technology is being referred to as TNT. Researchers claim it can generate any cell type for treatment within the patient’s own body.

Researchers studied mice and pigs and were able to reprogram skin cells to become vascular cells in badly injured legs that lacked blood flow.

They claim it can be used to repair injured tissue or restore function of aging tissue, including organs, blood vessels and nerve cells.

It takes less than a second. The nanochip device sends a small electrical charge into the body. They say the patient can’t feel it.

After the study, researchers determined converting skin cells into elements of any organ worked 98 percent of the time.

The medical center plans to start clinical trials in humans next year.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s