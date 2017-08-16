Seven people arrested following search warrant execution in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Seven people were charged with various crimes following a search warrant execution Tuesday night at a Forest Avenue address.

The Jamestown Police SWAT TEAM, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and New York State Police worked together to serve the warrant.

The address, 248 Forest Ave., had been identified as a nuisance through citizen complaints, police patrol activities, and JMDTF investigation.

Six people were found inside of the residence and charged.

Jacqueline Delo, 32, of Jamestown, was charged with three counts of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance.

Brien Haskins, 37, of Kennedy, was charged with failure to appear for local criminal court, as well as a NYS Parole warrant.

Matthew Haskins, 36, of Kennedy, was charged with seventh degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, and second degree using drug paraphernalia.

Edgar Gregory, 55, of Fredonia, was charged with seventh degree possession of a controlled substance and a Chautauqua County Court warrant for criminal possession of a weapon.

Shawn Beardsly, 24, of Jamestown, was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Alisha Scinta, 47, of Fredonia, was charged with criminal tampering with physical evidence.

Richard Dean, 41, of Jamestown, was observed leaving the residence just before the search warrant was executed. He was found at a nearby residence and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear on a local warrant, and a NYS parole warrant.

All of the arrested were taken to Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.