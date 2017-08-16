Store offers football-speaker inspired by Rob Gronkowski

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brookstone is offering a new product named after New England Patriots tight end and Williamsville native Rob Gronkowski.

The Gronkball is “a bluetooth speaker you can throw,” according to the company.

The football has a 90-foot bluetooth range and can play music for five hours at a time.

It weighs 11.5 ounces and has customizable light-up stripes and laces.

So far, it has received positive reviews on Brookstone’s website and is listed for $79.99.

