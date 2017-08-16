Thousands of volunteers give back for 25th United Way Day of Caring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meals on Wheels for Western New York is one of nearly 200 sites where thousands of volunteers donated their time and efforts today as a part of the annual United Way Day of Caring.

“We really value bringing people together in the community and this is a day where you can see that in action where we’re actually connecting volunteers from local companies and organizations with the non-profits that really need the help,” said Katie Buseck, United Way Marketing and Communications Manager.

More than 3,500 volunteers started their day at KeyBank Center for breakfast before loading up onto buses and heading to various non-profit agencies in Buffalo.

“My grandmother always did Meals on Wheels for about 15 years so I decided that was a good event to take part in,” said volunteer Christopher Jewett.

At Meals on Wheels, volunteers lent a hand loading up meals into cars to be delivered to home bound seniors and disabled people in need.

“Give back to the less fortunate, especially the elderly who’ve kind of overseen guiding us through life and bringing us to where we’re at,” said Jewett.

For non-profit agencies, the extra set of hands go a long way.

“It means so much because we’re able to get projects done that we don’t have the staff hours to do on a regular basis so it really really helps us out,” said Rachel Leidenfrost, Meals on Wheels for WNY Chief Communications Officer.

“We’ve done some rough math and we estimate about $8.3 million in terms of volunteer hours has been funneled back into the community in the past 25 years,” said Buseck.

If you’d like to get involved with the United Way Day of Caring and volunteer next year, go to the following link: http://www.uwbec.org/doc