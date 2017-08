TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a larceny from BJ’s on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Amherst.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned white man with a beard.

Anyone with information which might help in identifying this individual is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6613 or through email at nsalonikis@tonawanda.ny.us.