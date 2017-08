NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer driver attempted to go under one of the Grand Island bridges, and ended up striking the bridge.

The incident happened Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. on Niagara Scenic Parkway.

The driver, a 49-year-old from Nova Scotia, was charged with failing to obey a traffic control device and exceeding the posted bridge clearance.

The driver said that he was not paying attention to signs, but was instead just following his GPS.

The bridge only had minor paint damage.