Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming back for 2 shows in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Buffalo once again for Winter Tour 2017.

The ensemble will perform their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” show twice in the Queen City this December.

Their KeyBank Center concerts will take place at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

A portion of the money spent on every ticket will go to local charities.

If you want a ticket, pre-sale begins on Sept. 6 and lasts through the 10th. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Sept. 15.

