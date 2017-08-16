Underage drinking sting at Erie County Fair nets two sales to minors

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – An underage drinking sting operation at the Erie County Fair on Tuesday resulted in two undercover underage purchases of alcohol.

The operation was conducted by the NYS Liquor Authority (SLA). The SLA visited five points of sale on the fairgrounds, with an undercover minor being able to purchase alcohol at two.

The businesses selling to minors were:

  • Event Center Café, licensed at 5600 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, operating under a permit at the Carousel Beer Garden.
  • Events Catering, Inc., operating under a temporary permit at the Grapes & Hops Wine and Beer Garden.

Licensees and permit holders charged with underage sales can face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting at $2,500 for a first-time offense.

Repeat offenders holding a liquor license also face possible suspension or revocation.  In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.  Undercover decoys work under the direct supervision under the direct supervision of SLA Beverage Control

