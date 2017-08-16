Work underway on Buffalo mural depicting civil rights leaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Civil rights leaders are being celebrated in Buffalo through a new mural at the northern entrance of the Michigan Street African American Corridor.

The Albright-Knox started with a vision for the Freedom Wall months ago and now four local artists are bringing it to life. The artists are John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed.

The individuals involved in the project told News 4 there is no way to tell the history of civil rights through these portraits alone but they hope it will start a conversation and create an opportunity to educate the public.

The mural is being painted on the NFTA Cold Springs Bus Depot wall, at the corner of Michigan Ave. and E. Ferry St.

Twenty-eight civil rights leaders will be depicted, including Frederick Douglass and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will also be leaders who made a mark on Buffalo, including Dr. Lydia T. Wright who was a local pediatrician.

“The community has been amazing,” said artist Julia Bottoms-Douglas. “It’s just been this outpouring of support and love. We’ve had people come by and bring us food and sometimes stop by and give words of encouragement.”

Each artist is painting seven portraits; they started about a month ago.

The community suggested more than 300 civil rights leaders for the wall. Historians, community activists and artists helped narrow down who would be portrayed, according to the Albright-Knox.

“For the community to take ownership and be invested in this, equally as invested as the artists are, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Bottoms-Douglas. “It’s exciting, I don’t know if I can sum it up into words but it’s a huge honor to be able to do this.”

The mural is across from Buffalo’s oldest African-American church, and Underground Railroad stop, Bethel AME.

It’s also near the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

“Not only is it artwork, it’s a tool for education,” said artist Edreys Wajed. “We have the opportunity to set the example and set the mark for what good cities look like and we really have that opportunity right now.”

Wajed said he’s also been moved by the many people who have stopped to see the progress and offer words of encouragement.

“The most popular one is just thank you,” he said. “For whatever this means to the people who pass by and say thank you, it’s a privilege to be giving them that feeling.”

Artists John Baker told News 4 families are bringing their out-of-town relatives to see the mural.

“I’ve met people from Texas, they came here and family brought them by just to see the wall,” said Baker.

He said he’s also met visitors from as far away as Puerto Rico.

Western New Yorkers are also checking out the project.

“It becomes a crossroads for people who don’t know who these individuals are, who want to learn who they are, are interested in memories and history and the culture of Buffalo and the culture of America,” said Annette Daniels, from Buffalo.

Work on the mural will continue through the rest of the summer.