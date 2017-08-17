10,000 items for sale at Buffalo’s Central library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you want to stock your shelves with top titles, now is the time to head to the Buffalo & Erie County Library System’s Central Library branch.

The huge annual used book sale is underway through Saturday on the second floor.

There are 10,000 books, DVDs, audiobooks, records, music scores, music CDs and more available for purchase. Each costs only 50 cents.

There is so much material to look through, it can be difficult to know where to start.

“Some people know that they’re looking for a mystery, so we’ll point out where the mysteries are. A lot of teachers come in because they want to stack their shelves with children’s books, so we’ll point out the children’s books,” said Joy Testa Cinquino, assistant deputy director for the Buffalo and Erie County Library system. “People who are just browsers, they can spend the whole day here if they want.”

Many people got a jump start on the day Thursday morning, lining up outside the Central Library to be first in the doors for the Early Bird Preview Sale, which ran from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Attendees paid $5 to get inside and get first dibs on the sale items.

“Some of them are on a mission,” said Carol Batt, Chief Operating Officer for the library system. “They want to know where are the cook books, where are the kids books, where is the music, and others come in and they just browse.”

Whatever shoppers are in the market for, they can find huge savings, picking up tons of titles for a fraction of their list prices.

All money spent at this sale goes directly back into the library system, to purchase new materials.

The Used Book Sale Hours are as follows:

THURSDAY: Early Bird Preview 8:30-11 a.m. Regular sale from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SATURDAY: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard and Discover cards accepted.