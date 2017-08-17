27 year-old charged with Manslaughter in June thruway crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27 year-old man is facing charges for a June crash on the thruway that killed a University at Buffalo Nursing Professor.

New York State Police say Kristofer Gregorek of Ballston Spa, New York turned himself into police Thursday afternoon.



On June 8, 2017, investigators say Gregorek was traveling westbound in a Freightliner box truck when he struck the back of a 2009 Honda also traveling westbound. The driver of the Honda, Ellen M. Volpe, 45 of Rochester, NY, was pronounced dead at the scene. One other person involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Volpe was traveling to Buffalo where she worked as a professor at UB. She was a mother of two.

During the course of investigation it was determined that Gregorek was using his cell phone, shopping online and then completing a survey when he rear-ended Volpe.

Gregorek has been charged with second degree manslaughter.

Thursday evening Gregorek was arraigned at the Town of Lancaster Court. Because of his cooperation with the investigation, his bail is set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Gregorek is expected to return to the courtroom Tuesday, August 22 at 11 am.

