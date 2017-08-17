About the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists (BABJ) will present tonight’s Buffalo Mayoral Debate at 7 p.m.

BABJ is an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists, the world’s largest media association for people of color. The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, a 501(c)(3), helps minority association better utilize the media and is dedicated to getting expanded and more balanced media coverage of minorities and increasing minority representation at both the staff and management levels levels in Western New York newsrooms. The organization also monitors media coverage of minorities and reports to the community, and hosts workshops for groups seeking media coverage.

The BABJ also prepares minority students for careers in print and broadcast journalism. The organization awards an annual scholarship to African-American students interested in journalism, and sponsors a youth news radio show to teach young people about journalism.

Using community forums, workshops, political debates, and a variety of other means, the BABJ works to:

(a) Advance the interests of blacks in the journalistic profession and make available members to serve as role models and mentors for students interested in journalism;

(b) Strengthen ties among blacks in all media;

(c) Sensitize the media and the community to racism in news coverage and employment practices;

(d) Sponsor scholarships for students to ensure continued representation of blacks in the media;

(e) Assist black journalists in enhancing their skills;

(f) Assist community groups in accessing the media to tell their stories.

Journalists, media-related professionals, and members of the public interested in joining may contact any officer, attend a meeting, or call 849-5598 for more information.