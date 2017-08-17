Buffalo mayoral candidates face off in first debate

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — The three democratic candidates for City of Buffalo mayor made their case to voters Thursday night.

The primary pits incumbent Mayor Byron Brown against Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant and Buffalo Comptroller Mark Schroeder.

Mayor Brown touted improvements that have been made across the city.

“We have been able to build back the finances of the city, and we’re now spending more money in every aspect of spending in neighborhoods throughout the City of Buffalo,” Mayor Brown said.

However, his opponents say some people are being left out.

“They are grateful for downtown development and waterfront development, but frankly the people in the neighborhoods are muttering “what about us?” Schroeder said.

Betty Jean Grant also says not all of the mayor’s accomplishments have panned out yet.

“They spent $750 million dollars for a building that’s still there, unused two years later, that’s nothing to brag about, 750 million of 1 billion went to SolarCity, and that building is still vacant,” Grant said.

News 4’s Al Vaughters moderated the debate which aired on CW23 and WIVB.com. News 4’s Brittni Smallwood served as a panelist.

The primary is Tuesday, September 12th.