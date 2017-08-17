State Ed. Commissioner orders removal of Carl Paladino from Buffalo Board of Education

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has ruled Thursday to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education,  Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel for the NYS School Board Association.

The school board filed a petition to remove Paladino earlier this year after he revealed what they described as confidential information only obtained during executive sessions.

“The record demonstrates that (Paladino) disclosed confidential information regarding collective negotiations under the Taylor Law which he gained in the course of his participation as a board member in executive session.”

The commissioner says these disclosures “constituted a willful violation of law warranting his dismissal”.

The ruling comes after a five-day hearing in Albany, a formal petition by the school board for his ouster, and public outcry following his Dec. 2016 remarks about former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in Artvoice last year.

