Cheektowaga Police release images of vehicle believed to be involved in Aug. 8 hit and run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police have released camera footage of the vehicle believed to be involved in an Aug. 8 hit and run accident on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga near the Buffalo Airport.

Police are also releasing pictures of small pieces of plastic recovered from the scene. The piece is 3/4 of an inch in length. Police believe it to be some type of clip possibly to a front grill assembly or other front end part. Police  trying to identify what make and model vehicle that it may have come from.

   

Anyone who can identify the piece is asked to contact the accident investigation unit at 686-3580,  CD # 17-735682.

