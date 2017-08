BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga woman who pleaded guilty to fourth degree criminal tax fraud has been sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to repay $19,011 in restitution for her involvement in a tax scam.

Shonnel Harris, 48, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to the charges in March. Harris admitted that she acted as an unlicensed tax preparer, assisting others in the preparation of false NYS personal income tax returns, resulting in a loss of about $19,000 to New York State.