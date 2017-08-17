Delaware North Sportservice to host two job fairs for seasonal positions at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Delaware North Sportservice will host two job fairs for part-time, seasonal positions at KeyBank Center.

Delaware North Sportservice is the official food service provider of the Buffalo Sabres.

Job fairs will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Lexus Club in the KeyBank Center. Attendees should enter through the arena’s front entrance.

Open interviews will be held for a variety of positions, including cooks, bartenders, servers, food and beverage cashiers, and more.

Candidates must be available to work evenings, weekends, and holidays- all positions are event-driven. Successful candidates will receive paid training and a complimentary event day meal.

Applicants can skip the line and download the application by visiting www.delawarenorth.com/buffalo-sportservice/join-our-team.

For more information, email KBCSportservice@delawarenorth.com.

