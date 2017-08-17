Former science teacher pleads guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to 12-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Catholic School science teacher has pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a 12-year-old.

Scott Schaefer, 44, of Getzville, pleaded guilty to second degree disseminating indecent material to minors in State Supreme Court Thursday.

Schaefer was formerly employed as a science teacher at St. Gregory the Great School in Williamsville .He admitted to sending sexually explicit texts to the 12-year-old between June 9 and 11 this year.

Schaefer was immediately terminated by the school.

He faces one and a third to four years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 17. Schaefer was released on $50,000 bond and ordered to stay away from minors.