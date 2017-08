BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former UB basketball player accused of attempting to strangle a woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal contempt Thursday in City of Tonawanda Court.

Quate J. McKinzie, 20, was issued a five-year conditional discharge which will require him to stay away from the victim in the July 17 incident.

After McKinzie’s arrest, UB said that the player was “suspended indefinitely” from the team.