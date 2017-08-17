Girl, 8, struck by car in Niagara Falls

By Published:
PHOTO BY ROB SHOTS

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – An eight-year-old girl was struck by a minivan in Niagara Falls Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, the girl was crossing Pierce Avenue mid-block when she was struck by a 2007 westbound Chrysler minivan driven by a 36-year-old Niagara Falls woman.

The child was stabilized at the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR ambulance personnel.

She was transported to Buffalo Women and Children’s Hospital for evaluation of head, rib, and knee injuries which did not appear to be life threatening.

At this time, there have been no charges filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s