Girl, 8, struck by car in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – An eight-year-old girl was struck by a minivan in Niagara Falls Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, the girl was crossing Pierce Avenue mid-block when she was struck by a 2007 westbound Chrysler minivan driven by a 36-year-old Niagara Falls woman.

The child was stabilized at the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR ambulance personnel.

She was transported to Buffalo Women and Children’s Hospital for evaluation of head, rib, and knee injuries which did not appear to be life threatening.

At this time, there have been no charges filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.