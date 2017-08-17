Grieving family wants justice for son killed in hit and run near airport

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I’m old, 80 years old I lived here all my life. And I just cannot believe that somebody is so bad to kill my kid, and leave him laying there,” said Hans Prigl, Robert’s Father.

It’s been nearly 10 days since 55-year-old Robert Prigl was struck and killed in a hit and run crash near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“He was a super kid, helpful to everybody he would never turn anybody down,” said Hans Prigl, Robert’s Father.

He was on his way back to Florida, after visiting his parents in Depew to help them clean up storm damage and help his mother who just had surgery.

“He was the first one to turn around and say mom dad, I’m going to come up and I’m going to help you,” said Hans Prigl, Robert’s Father.

Just before 5 am Tuesday August 8th, Robert Prigl was struck while crossing Genesee street in Cheektowaga.

“He wanted to walk to the airport. He didn’t want to go, I could’ve drove him over there would be no problem,” said Hans Prigl, Robert’s Father.

Cheektowaga police believe the suspected vehicle is a grayish 2 or 4 door sedan. They hope small pieces found at the scene will help them track the vehicle down.

“Some of the pieces, one in particular, has some markings on it and it’s something that’s unique that we have not been able to find as far as it’s origins or which kind of make or model,” said Cheektowaga Police Assistant Chief Jim Speyer.

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify a part that could be from the front grill of the car.

“Hopefully somebody can recognize where they may have come from. A garage mechanic, car buffs,” said Speyer.

In this difficult time for the Prigl family, the community has given them some solace.

“The police have been great, they’ve been doing everything that I thought,” said Hans Prigl, Robert’s Father.

Robert’s Mother, “We just want him back.”

“Yeah, that’s what we want. We want our son back,” said Hans Prigl, Robert’s Father.

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3580.