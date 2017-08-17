High speed chase in the Southtowns ends in crash, second chase in days

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another high speed police chase took place across several of the Southtowns early Thursday morning – the second one in as many days.

A man is in custody Thursday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase through areas of Hamburg, Lackawanna and Orchard Park.

Erie County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a yellow mustang around 4 a.m. Witnesses say they heard a loud crash near Lyth and Willett road, right along the Lackawanna and Hamburg border. They say the driver was speeding, failed to make it through the curve and crashed into the median.

Police say he then ran off behind people’s homes nearby. Bob Connolly’s home was one of them. He says he woke up after hearing the crash.

“He hit that thing pretty hard, the airbags deployed and everything the whole hood was flipped up over the windshield and the trunk popped open and everything. I don’t know why he ran or what reason but he was going,” said Bob Connolly who lives on Willett road.

Neighbors say deputies caught the driver less than a block away.

They tell me they’re glad no one was nearby was hurt…especially since the crash was just a few feet from so many homes.

The first high speed chase happened Wednesday morning. Michael Penvose and Laura Park were arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a high speed chase also in the Southtowns.

They were caught after Evans police dropped stop sticks on the roadway and their vehicle’s tires were literally shredded. They’re charged with resisting arrest, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Erie County sheriff’s deputies say they are still investigating Thursday’s chase, but aren’t releasing any more details at this time.