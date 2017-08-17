HS Football preview: Canisius High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: Canisius High School

Last year’s finish: 10-2, 3-1 MMA. Won Catholic state championship.

What they will miss: Senior running back Raeqwon Greer, RB Cole Burniston, defensive end Mason Hoose

What’s exciting about this season: Crusaders return their starting quarterback Jayce Johnson and wide receiver Paul Woods who verbally committed to Rutgers this summer.

What they said: “That is something that we are used to anytime we have had some success people want to get you. We know we have that target but we embrace that and it makes us work extra hard.” – Head coach Rich Robbins

“I know that everybody is gunning for us but it is a lot of less stress knowing that I am going to be the starter just knowing that I have to be the guy.” Quarterback Jayce Johnson