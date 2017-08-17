Jamestown Police respond to shots fired call, engage in chase with suspect

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police responded to a call of shots fired Thursday which resulted in a brief foot chase with the suspect.

Police responded to the area of East 8th Street and Prendergast Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire. While responding to the complaint, JPD detectives observed the suspect running with a handgun exposed to the public.

The suspect was asked to stop by the detectives and did not comply.

The suspect initiated a brief foot pursuit and was apprehended a short distance away in the 800 block of Spring Street.

Officers set a perimeter and a crime scene on Prendergast Avenue, where a spent shell casing was found.

K-9 Units were requested and located a loaded Lorcin .380.

Police arrested the suspect, Eduardo A. Rivera, 18, of Jamestown, and charged him with second degree criminal use of a weapon, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second degree obstruction of a government official, two counts of reckless endangerment, and a violation of the Jamestown City Code (discharging a firearm within city limits).

No injuries occurred during the incident .

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s