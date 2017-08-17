Jamestown Police respond to shots fired call, engage in chase with suspect

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police responded to a call of shots fired Thursday which resulted in a brief foot chase with the suspect.

Police responded to the area of East 8th Street and Prendergast Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire. While responding to the complaint, JPD detectives observed the suspect running with a handgun exposed to the public.

The suspect was asked to stop by the detectives and did not comply.

The suspect initiated a brief foot pursuit and was apprehended a short distance away in the 800 block of Spring Street.

Officers set a perimeter and a crime scene on Prendergast Avenue, where a spent shell casing was found.

K-9 Units were requested and located a loaded Lorcin .380.

Police arrested the suspect, Eduardo A. Rivera, 18, of Jamestown, and charged him with second degree criminal use of a weapon, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second degree obstruction of a government official, two counts of reckless endangerment, and a violation of the Jamestown City Code (discharging a firearm within city limits).

No injuries occurred during the incident .