Katy Perry cancels Buffalo concert

By Published:
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Katy Perry’s scheduled September 16 concert at KeyBank Center will not happen. A spokesperson for the arena made the announcement this morning, citing “production delays.” Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The arena news release includes the following statement from Katy Perry:

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” said Katy Perry. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait. My first show on WITNESS: The Tour will be in Montreal on September 19, and all the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.  To my wonderful fans in Buffalo, I’m very sorry that we could not find a rescheduled date that worked.  If possible, I would love to see you in Toronto.”

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s