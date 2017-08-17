Take a trip to a state park this weekend- and learn about healthcare plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – NY State of Health will have representatives in several state parks across the state on Saturday for the second annual New York State of Health Awareness Day.

Representatives from NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan marketplace, will be on site to provide information about affordable coverage, answer questions, and make enrollment appointments.

“Park visitors can learn about how easy it is to get a good, low-cost health plan through the Marketplace, and enjoy a swim, hike or paddle, all in the same place,” NY State of Health Executive Director Donna Frescatore said.

Participating parks in WNY are:

Darien Lakes State Park, Darien Center, 10475 Harlow Road (near beach) – noon to 2 p.m.

Buffalo Harbor State Park, 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard (near playground) – noon to 2 p.m.

Hamlin Beach State Park, 1 Hamlin Beach Blvd. (near bathhouse at the beach) – noon to 2 p.m.

Whirlpool State Park, Niagara Falls, Robert Moses State Parkway (program tent near beach) – noon to 2 p.m.

For more information about NY State of Health, click here.