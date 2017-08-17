Truck driver in fatal June accident on I-90 charged with manslaughter

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A suspect has been charged in a fatal accident on I-90 that occurred in June.

Krisrofre M. Gregorek, 27, of Ballston Spa, has been charged with second degree manslaughter by New York State Police.

On June 8, a box truck operated by Gregorek was traveling westbound on the highway and struck the rear of a 2009 Honda, also traveling westbound. The operator of the Honda, Ellen M. Volpe, 45, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gregorek was using his cell phone, shopping online, and then completing a survey when he rear-ended the Honda driven by Volpe, causing her death.

Volpe was a professor at UB’s School of Nursing.

Gregorek will be arraigned in Town of Lancaster Court.