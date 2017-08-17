Up to $7,500 offered for info leading to arrest in Buffalo homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to $7,500 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for a January 2017 homicide in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering $1,000, the Buffalo Police Department is offering $1,500, and a private citizen is offering $5,000 for information about the homicide of Paul J. Byrd.

Byrd was shot and killed Jan. 9 at 4:05 p.m. at 44 Cornwall Ave., Buffalo.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.