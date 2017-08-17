Wegmans planning to open 2-story store in 2018

WROC Published:
PHOTO/WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Wegmans has announced that it will open a two-story store in a Massachusetts mall next spring.

The space, comprised of 194,000 sq. ft. on three floors at Natick Mall in Natick, MA, will include a 125,000 sq. ft. Wegmans store, occupying the entire first and half of the second floor. The remaining square footage will be leased by Wegmans to complementary tenants.

The store is hiring 225 full-time positions immediately, with another 225 part-time positions that will be filled at a later time.

Natick Mall is located about 10 miles west of Boston.

Wegmans hopes to begin construction in early 2017 and open the store in spring 2018.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s