Wegmans planning to open 2-story store in 2018

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Wegmans has announced that it will open a two-story store in a Massachusetts mall next spring.

The space, comprised of 194,000 sq. ft. on three floors at Natick Mall in Natick, MA, will include a 125,000 sq. ft. Wegmans store, occupying the entire first and half of the second floor. The remaining square footage will be leased by Wegmans to complementary tenants.

The store is hiring 225 full-time positions immediately, with another 225 part-time positions that will be filled at a later time.

Natick Mall is located about 10 miles west of Boston.

Wegmans hopes to begin construction in early 2017 and open the store in spring 2018.