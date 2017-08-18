Bed bugs back at the Rath; have they ever left?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bed bugs at the Rath Building downtown are back. But some employees who have reached out to News 4 this week and last, said they’ve never really been gone — and recently, they’ve gotten worse.

In January, after memos notifying employees of bed bugs at the Rath were obtained by News 4, the county said they take the nuisance seriously, and they would treat the building as necessary.

The county’s buildings and grounds department has been open with employees about the treatments. Since late last year, the department has sent notices to employees more than a dozen times, letting them know when and where the treatments would be and any precautions that need to be taken.

“This has been going on, obviously, for some time now,” said Richard Canazzi, the president of AFSCME Local 1095, which represents a few dozen employees at the Rath.

“I know that they have been spraying locations that have outbreaks,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer we have to deal with this issue.”

The treatments have been frequent. But the problems persists.

Ashland and other pest control companies have treated all or portions of the 13th, 12th, 11th, 6th, 4th, 2nd and 1st floors at the Rath, in addition to treating the building’s elevators, lobbies and basements.

“This time, it appears the situations may have escalated a little bit more,” Canazzi said. “I just need an answer for my members to let them know that A) are you in a hazardous situation and B) what’s being rectified?”

The county released another statement Friday, saying they rely on employee reports and have addressed each one.

“Erie County has taken steps to address the issue of bed bugs in county-owned buildings and will continue to do so should it be necessary,” the statement reads. “Employees reports are promptly acted on and employees are fully informed of extermination activities prior to commencement. Employees are also provided with information on how to prepare for extermination, what to expect, and also how to eliminate bed bugs in their homes if necessary. While there is no way of knowing the origin of the bed bugs or the extent of their infiltration, such incidents are an unfortunately common nuisance in urban areas. Erie County continues to take this issue seriously and will continue to do what is necessary, as necessary, to eliminate it.”

Canazzi says his employees, and anyone who works at public buildings downtown, deserve a safe and clean environment.

“We do want this rectified as quickly as possible,” he said. “Sooner or later, it’s going to cause membership fearful of coming into work.”

The county said Friday they’ve spent approximately $3,000 on treatments since the problem was discovered.