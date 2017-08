BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 36-year-old Buffalo man has been convicted of predatory sexual assault and predatory sexual assault against a trial by a jury in a trial in State Supreme Court.

Erik Meir was convicted of orally sodomizing a three-year-old. The act happened in Jan. 2016.

The jury reached their decision after deliberating for less than an hour following a week-long trial.

Meir faces 25 years to life when he’s sentenced Oct. 11.