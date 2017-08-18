Buffalo Museum of Science to open new exhibit, host eclipse programming Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday will be a big day for the Buffalo Museum of Science, which is preparing to open its newest exhibit on the same day as the much-anticipated solar eclipse.

The new exhibit, Buffalo in Space, is the eighth and final science studio to complete the five-year transformation of all the museum’s permanent galleries.

Buffalo in Space will help bring space a little closer to home for the citizens of Buffalo, highlighting current research, sharing regional stories and shining a spotlight on achievements in aerospace by companies right here in Western New York.

Admission to the new science studio on the fourth story is free with a museum admission and it’s always free for museum members.

Museum admission will be discounted Monday to coincide with the opening of the exhibit to the public, as well as the solar eclipse.

In collaboration with the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium, the Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting a free Great American Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. Free viewing glasses, a guide to the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse and food trucks will be available for attendees from 1 – 4 p.m. Monday.

