Canadian man arrested for mailing pythons, here’s the animals you can mail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Canadian man could face at least 10 years in prison for trying to send a special package through the mail. Investigators say he tried to ship several pythons and other snakes. Mailing snakes and certain other animals is illegal, but there’s a surprising list of animals you actually mail through the United States Postal Service.

Steve Lane says he has baby chicks delivered to his pet shop every Easter season by the mailman. That’s not the only animal that he gets through the mail.

“We get crickets every week from the mail and you sure hope none of them get loose in the mail truck,” said Steve Lane, who owns Steve’s Wonderful World of Pets.

There’s a whole list of animals that you can actually ship through the U.S Postal Service, like bees, adult birds, baby chicks and even scorpions.

“They have special boxes with venting on the sides and labels of live animals and they do get special handling,” said Lane.

Even most reptiles can be mailed under certain guidelines, except snakes. A Canadian man allegedly tried to send seven pythons through the mail to China. He was arrested in Los Angeles last week and this wasn’t his first time.

Prosecutors say shipping ‘non mailable’ animals overseas for money is becoming more of an issue.

“They’re now very collectible in china. Whereas a ball python here in the United States might be $50, it could go for $5,000 in China.”

Snakes and pythons aren’t the only restricted animals. You also can’t mail rabbits, hamsters, mice or most live warm blooded animals.

“You can’t mail a puppy and you wouldn’t want to even if you could,” said Lane.

For a list on the United States Postal Service guidelines for mailing animals click here.