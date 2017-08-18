Canadian man arrested for mailing pythons, here’s the animals you can mail

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Canadian man could face at least 10 years in prison for trying to send a special package through the mail. Investigators say he tried to ship several pythons and other snakes. Mailing snakes and certain other animals is illegal, but there’s a surprising list of animals you actually mail through the United States Postal Service.

Steve Lane says he has baby chicks delivered to his pet shop every Easter season by the mailman. That’s not the only animal that he gets through the mail.

“We get crickets every week from the mail and you sure hope none of them get loose in the mail truck,” said Steve Lane, who owns Steve’s Wonderful World of Pets.

There’s a whole list of animals that you can actually ship through the U.S Postal Service, like bees, adult birds, baby chicks and even scorpions.

“They have special boxes with venting on the sides and labels of live animals and they do get special handling,” said Lane.

Even most reptiles can be mailed under certain guidelines, except snakes. A Canadian man allegedly tried to send seven pythons through the mail to China. He was arrested in Los Angeles last week and this wasn’t his first time.

Prosecutors say shipping ‘non mailable’ animals overseas for money is becoming more of an issue.

“They’re now very collectible in china. Whereas a ball python here in the United States might be $50, it could go for $5,000 in China.”

Snakes and pythons aren’t the only restricted animals. You also can’t mail rabbits, hamsters, mice or most live warm blooded animals.

“You can’t mail a puppy and you wouldn’t want to even if you could,” said Lane.

For a list on the United States Postal Service guidelines for mailing animals click here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s