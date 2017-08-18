Did you receive a “free cruise” robocall? You might be entitled to some cash

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – Have you received a robocall congratulating you on winning a free cruise?

You might be entitled to some money.

Thanks to a class action lawsuit filed against Resort Marketing Group, a telemarketing group making calls on behalf of cruise lines like Carnival, Norwegian or Royal Caribbean, people who received the call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible for between $300 and $900.

Philip Charvat filed a class-action lawsuit against Resort Marketing Group in 2012, alleging that the involved companies had violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Charvat alleged that he had received the calls without his permission.

A Chicago judge ruled in favor of Charvat in July, ordering the offending companies establish a fund of up to $12.5 million for compensation for those who received the calls.

Under the judge’s the decision, people whose residential or cell phone numbers are located in RMG’s dialer databases and who received robocalls from the RMG Defendants between July 23, 2009 and March 8, 2014 are eligible to receive compensation.

How do you know if you’re eligible?

The settlement has a site which allows users to look up their phone number to see if they’re eligible, and to file a claim. To check your number, click here.