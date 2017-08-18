Erie County Legislature okays “Made in America” law

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County legislators approved a new law Friday that would require all county purchases for Erie County over $10,000 to be for goods manufactured or produced in the United States.

The legislature moved their support of the “Made in America Law”, penned by Legislator Ted Morton, Friday during a special session.

The law still needs approval from the county executive. If approved, the law will be a ballot referendum item on this November’s vote.

“We have an incredible opportunity to do something for all of the hardworking Americans right here at home,” Morton said in a statement Friday.