Erie County Legislature okays “Made in America” law

By Published:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County legislators approved a new law Friday that would require all  county purchases for Erie County over $10,000 to be for goods manufactured or produced in the United States.

The legislature moved their support of the “Made in America Law”,  penned by Legislator Ted Morton, Friday during a special session.

The law still needs approval from the county executive. If approved, the law will be a ballot referendum item on this November’s vote.

“We have an incredible opportunity to do something for all of the hardworking Americans right here at home,” Morton said in a statement Friday.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s